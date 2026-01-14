Ukraine declares critical energy situation

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine's energy sector is critical, especially in Kiev and the Kiev Region, candidate for the post of energy minister Denis Shmygal told the country’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

"The situation in the energy sector remains critical. It is especially difficult in Kiev and the Kiev Region," he said as broadcast by the Rada TV channel.

As of the evening of January 13, about 500 multi-story buildings in Kiev remained without heating. Due to the lack of electricity in areas on the right bank of the Dnieper River, the movement of trams and trolleybuses was suspended with buses deployed on some of the routes to replace them. According to sources, Kiev only gets electricity for two to three hours a day, and there are interruptions in the operation of heating and water supply systems.