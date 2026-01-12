Russian industrial products export up 18% in 10M 2025 — First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Exports of Russian competitive industrial products increased by 18% over ten months of the last year and friendly countries account for 80% of supplies, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Bringing new competitive products to the market influences in particular our exports of competitive products in actual fact - growth totaled 18% over ten months of the last year. It evidences our plants overcame the first stage of adaptation to new markets, assuming that we deliver 80% to date exactly to friendly countries. This indicator was approximately equal to 60% by 2022," Manturov said.

"I think this trend will also significantly influence such indicators in the future, keeping in mind that we open, for example, trade missions exactly in regions where we see growing interest in our products," the official noted. These are Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and, certainly, CIS and the Eurasian Economic Union, Manturov added.