Minerals make Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor's development base — president's envoy

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Minerals and products of their processing play a key role in development of the Northern Sea Route and the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, press service of Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said.

"Minerals and their derivatives are the basis for development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) and the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor," the release reads.

In 2014-2024, freight traffic along NSR increased from 4 to almost 38 million tons. In 2025, it has exceeded 35 million tons. The cargo's 86% are hydrocarbons: LNG and gas condensate, oil and petroleum products. The combined share of iron ore concentrate, coal and other bulk cargoes does not exceed 3%. Another 11% are general and containerized cargoes.

The Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor is a route connecting Russia's eastern and western parts, the ports of St. Petersburg and Vladivostok, through the northern seas, the ports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk. It is designed to connect the world's industrial, agricultural, energy centers and consumer markets with a shorter, safer and economically-attractive route.