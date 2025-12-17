Arkhangelsk governor urges building up Northern Forum's Arctic-related project activities

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The Northern Forum's Arctic-related project activities should be strengthened, the Arkhangelsk Region's Governor Alexander Tsybulsky wrote on Telegram following the 45th meeting of the Council of Governors under the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Development of international interregional cooperation in the Arctic was a key issue.

"In fact, the Northern Forum international non-governmental organization remains one of the few active platforms for dialogue. However, not all Arctic regions have been involved in it, largely due to the lack of pronounced practical impact. In this regard, I have proposed to strengthen the project work within the Northern Forum's framework specifically on Arctic topics, with involvement of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic, and other federal authorities," the governor wrote.

Presently, the organization unites the Russian Federation's ten regions and two foreign participants - the State of Alaska (the USA) and the province of Gangwon-do (South Korea). According to the Russian governor, a number of Russian regions refrain from participating in the work, not having a clear understanding of its practical value, due to a limited number of foreign participants, and the actual absence of systemic project activities, as well as existing participation conditions with a mandatory membership fee.

The official suggested that the Council of Governors of the Northern Forum, at the initial stage, may eye a form of participation where a region could get familiar with the organization's activities, where it could participate without paying membership fees. This way, regions could learn more about the forum's work, objectively assess its potential and at the same time strengthen the Northern Forum as a key international platform for promoting Russian interests in the Arctic.

Development of the Northern Sea Route, tourism and science

Presenting the potential of the Northern Sea Route, attracting new partners, including from ASEAN countries, and diversifying export remain key areas for all Arctic regions. "To promote opportunities of the Northern Sea Route, as well as the investment potential of Arctic territories, we propose that the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic could annually hold presentations of the Russian Arctic's investment potential in key foreign countries, attracting the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone regions to joint stands, shaping up the country's single, recognizable "Arctic brand," the Arkhangelsk Region's governor said.

At the past meeting, the governors paid special attention to development of Arctic tourism. This year, a further increase in the number of tourists is expected, including due to the visa-free regime between Russia and China. Russian tour operators say the low recognition of the Arctic regions in the foreign tourism market and limited transport accessibility are main barriers that hinder the industry's development.

"The solution could be to develop a comprehensive program for Arctic tourism, that would list measures to create tourist infrastructures, ensure transport accessibility and to have systematic promotion of Arctic tourist destinations abroad," the governor added.

During political tension times, science traditionally remains a key stable channel for ongoing dialogue in the Arctic. Joint research projects maintain working contacts, cut risks of misunderstanding and form up the foundation for resuming cooperation in other areas. In this regard, the governor proposed to expand and increase available international grant competitions through the Russian Science Foundation, highlighting priority areas related to the Arctic, creating favorable conditions for participation of foreign young scientists in Arctic research projects, such as the Arctic Floating University, and encouraging foreign scientific communities to joint research at existing and newly created scientific stations and laboratories.

"The international scientific and educational center in the Spitsbergen Archipelago will favor cooperation with counterparts from friendly countries, primarily BRICS and SCO, in integrated Earth exploration in the Arctic and in training of highly qualified specialists. We propose to actively involve universities and research centers in the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone in this work. NAFU, for example, has already confirmed they are ready to participate in the project and conduct field educational and scientific programs for foreign students and young scientists focused on developing practical skills in research activities in the Arctic," he noted.

The governor's idea is to plan for cross-years of Russia and China in 2026-2027 activities aimed at building up cooperation between educational organizations of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone and provinces of the People's Republic of China, including in studying Russian and Chinese.

Council of the Russian Federation's Governors

The Council of the Russian Federation's Governors was established in 2003 on the basis of recommendations from the State Council and in line with the Russian president's instructions to assist Russian regions in developing international and foreign economic relations, as well as in their involvement in drafting proposals on various foreign policy initiatives.