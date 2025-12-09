Federal budget deficit totaled $56 bln in 11M 2025 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Russian federal budget deficit is provisionally estimated at 4.3 trillion rubles ($56 bln) within eleven months of 2025, the Finance Ministry said on its website.

Revenues of the federal budget edged up by 0.7% to 32.9 trillion rubles ($429 bln) in January - November 2025. Expenditures of the federal budget as of the end of the reporting period surged by 12.5% to 37.2 trillion rubles ($485 bln).

The federal budget deficit is expected at the level of 2.6% of the GDP in 2025 on the whole, while the structural primary balance - as totaling 1.3% of the GDP. "The exceedance of target parameters of the structural primary balance as of the year end is related to slower growth of non-oil and gas revenues in conditions of inflation and internal demand cooldown," the ministry said.