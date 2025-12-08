Alrosa expects diamonds shortage, price hike

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Alrosa forecasts continuing deficit in the diamond market and the rise in prices, the press service of the Russian diamond miner told TASS.

"Contraction of global diamond mining and the price dynamics in recent years make it possible to anticipate that the deficit trend of the diamond offer will be as early as in the near future and the rise in prices will continue as a consequence," the press service said.

Alrosa is exploring, mining and selling raw diamonds and performs diamond cutting also.