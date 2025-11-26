Around 97% of settlements between Russia, Kyrgyzstan made in national currencies — Putin

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia and Kyrgyzstan currently conduct around 97% of payments in national currencies, with new options for mutual settlements being developed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov.

Around 97% of all payments are already made in national currencies," the Russian leader said. "We are working on new options for organizing mutual settlements," he added. Putin also noted the growth of Russian investment, which "have already reached almost $2 bln."

Russia and Kyrgyzstan maintain allied relations of strategic partnership that are developing successfully, said the Russian head of state, currently on a state visit to Bishkek.