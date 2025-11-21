Russian Railways expects coal loading decline by 1.7% this year

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Coal loading on the Russian Railways network may edge down by 1.7% to 326 mln metric tons this year, Deputy CEO Irina Magnushevskaya said.

"We expect loading at the level of 326 mln tons as of 2025 year-end, which is 1.7% lower than the level of 2024," she said. This is attributed to the decline in loading in the internal traffic only, the senior executive noted.

The company expects eastbound coal shipments will remain actually flat next year and amount to 117 mln metric tons, she added.

Loading declined by 1.7% in ten months of this year but by 4.3% in the domestic service, deputy department director at the Russian Transport Ministry Konstantin Grigoryev said. Loading for exports added 0.6% annually to 148.2 mln metric tons. "We record growth eastbound by 5.4% and southbound by 30.7%. The decline in the northwestern direction totaled 19.6%," he said.

Rail shipments of cargoes dropped by 6% year on year within ten months of this year to 927.1 mln metric tons. Russian Railways forecast that loading of the railway network will drop by 6% as of 2025 year-end.