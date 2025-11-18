Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover in dollars loses 1.1% in 9M, 5.8% with Russia

ASTANA, November 18. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s trade turnover in money terms in dollars fell by 1.1% in January-September 2025 year-on-year to $103.4 bln, according to data provided by the republic’s Bureau of National Statistics. Exports for January-September of this year amounted to $57.5 bln, which is 5.1% lower than in the same period last year, while imports rose by 4.5% to $45.9 bln.

Russia became Kazakhstan's second-largest import partner in the reporting period, accounting for 29.1%, slightly behind China's 29.5%, according to figures provided. From January to August, Russia slightly outpaced China with a 29.4% share, while China had a 29.1% share. In absolute terms in dollars, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia in January-September of this year amounted to almost $19.3 bln, which is 5.8% lower than in the same period last year.

Among the republic's export partners, Russia remains in third place with a share of 10.3%, China is in second place with a share of 18.8%, and Italy remains in first place with a share of 21%.