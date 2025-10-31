Construction of Russia’s largest wind power plant to be completed in March 2026

KASPIYSK, October 31. /TASS/. Construction of the wind power plant in Dagestan that will be the largest in Russia is planned to be completed in March 2026, head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov said at the 3rd International Caspian Digital Forum.

"Three large projects are being implemented in Dagestan [in the green energy sphere]. Two of them for the use of solar energy, one project with the use of wind energy, they are rather global," Melikov said. "Construction of the wind power plant has the industrial scale at the least. By the way, we will complete the first stage in November and plan to deliver this project in March," he noted.

The Novolakskaya wind power plant will be the largest in the country. Installation of 120 wind -driven generators is provided. The total installed capacity of the wind farm will be 300 MW.

"This is the project of the largest scale by the investment; we thank Rosatom for this program, and it will be the largest by the volume of renewable energy this wind cluster will produce. We plan to expand it further," Melikov said.

