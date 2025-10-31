{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Construction of Russia’s largest wind power plant to be completed in March 2026

The total installed capacity of the wind farm will be 300 MW

KASPIYSK, October 31. /TASS/. Construction of the wind power plant in Dagestan that will be the largest in Russia is planned to be completed in March 2026, head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov said at the 3rd International Caspian Digital Forum.

"Three large projects are being implemented in Dagestan [in the green energy sphere]. Two of them for the use of solar energy, one project with the use of wind energy, they are rather global," Melikov said. "Construction of the wind power plant has the industrial scale at the least. By the way, we will complete the first stage in November and plan to deliver this project in March," he noted.

The Novolakskaya wind power plant will be the largest in the country. Installation of 120 wind -driven generators is provided. The total installed capacity of the wind farm will be 300 MW.

"This is the project of the largest scale by the investment; we thank Rosatom for this program, and it will be the largest by the volume of renewable energy this wind cluster will produce. We plan to expand it further," Melikov said.

The 3rd International Caspian Digital Forum III took place in Kaspiysk from October 30 to 31. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.

Russian stock market indices in the red on Friday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 1.26% to 2,525.2 points, while the RTS Index tumbled 1.84% to 982.39 points
Press review: Trump resumes nuclear testing while US-China reach a deal as talks progress
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 31st
Swiss-based CAS rules to clear Russian lugers for int’l tournaments
According to the statement, the Panel considered that the overall exclusion of Russian athletes was not a proportionate measure to achieve the only purpose sought by the International Luge Federation,i.e. preserve safe racing conditions
Lavrov keeps Bucha staging under control — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova said that the other day the Russian foreign minister sent another message to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the subject
Hainan’s Betel Nut Valley counting on influx of Russian tourists — newspaper
The organizers invited the Russians to try on traditional clothing and learn about artistic performances and musical repertoire
Lukashenko says Protasevich not opposition figure but Belarusian intelligence officer
The Belarusian president recalled that the incident involving the plane and Roman Protasevich's detention led to sanctions being imposed on the country
Those who didn't believe Putin in 2018 about Burevestnik, Poseidon now have to — Shoigu
Earlier, during a meeting with special military operation veterans Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had successfully tested the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater vehicle
Putin appoints envoy to Northwestern District to Security Council, excludes supreme judge
The presidential decree also clarified the position of Prosecutor General Alexander Gutan, who retained his place in the Security Council, listing him as among the members of the Security Council
US plans to deploy international forces in Gaza within weeks — TV
According to the Saudi channel, the international forces in Gaza will include both Arab and foreign troops
Zelensky will fly to Moscow as soon as Western support ends — Finnish politician
Member of the Finnish national-conservative party, the Freedom Alliance Armando Mema acknowledged that even with continued support, Kiev's chances of military success are limited
CAS rules to bar Russian speed skater Kachanova from int’l tournaments
Daria Kachanova is the silver and bronze medalist of the World Championships in addition to one gold, two silver and two bronze medals of the European Championships
FACTBOX: A rundown of Russia's sanctions on EU officials
US’ decision on nuclear tests violates their obligations — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev believes that the whole point of these actions by the US and their NATO allies to undermine the system of arms control agreements was to remove the restrictions that prevented them from achieving unilateral military advantages
Western countries provoke conflict by threatening to close Suwalki Corridor — Lukashenko
The president recalled that, after the Baltic countries closed their ports to Belarus, the country found an alternative route through the ports of the Leningrad Region and St. Petersburg
‘Coalition of the willing’ increasingly focused on economic pressure on Russia — diplomat
"Experts have rightly noted that the attempts of the ‘coalition of the willing’ to find ways to help Vladimir Zelensky, and at the same time to profit from immobilized Russian assets and income from them, convincingly demonstrate that the resources of the European sponsors of the Kiev regime are running out," Maria Zakharova said
US potential nuclear weapons tests to trigger new arms race — organization
According to the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, the Us tests may "further escalate this terrible conflict" in Ukraine and "increase tensions with China"
Russia not familiar with European peace plan for Ukraine — ambassador to UK
Andrey Kelin explained why Moscow objects to a ceasefire at the first stage
Lebedev handgun being improved based on frontline feedback — manufacturer
Development of the Lebedev Modular Pistol commenced in 2017, aligned with the tactical and technical requirements of the Russian National Guard
Program of future Czech cabinet includes commitment to EU, NATO
President Peter Pavel received the program
Trump's directive on nuclear testing ‘particularly problematic’ now — former US minister
The nuclear physicist pointed out that, since 1996, US government experts have regularly confirmed that there is no technical or scientific need to resume nuclear testing
Tokyo does not intend to join AUKUS, Japanese PM says
"We positively assess the purposes of AUKUS and intend to maintain partner relations with the countries that comprise it. However, Japan does not intend to join this structure," Fumio Kishida stressed
Erdogan says Israel has no right to play victim card in Gaza war
"Israel is not innocent, on the contrary, it is the aggressor," the Turkish leader stressed
Zelensky signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for three months
Martial law and mobilization were first declared in Ukraine in February 2022 and have now been extended for the 17th time
Egypt grateful to Russia for regular wheat supplies to country — ambassador to Moscow
Hamdy Shaaban said that wheat provides food for 108 million Egyptian citizens
Trump declines to say if Washington plans to conduct explosive nuclear tests
Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said earlier that Donald Trump’s remark about instructions to the Pentagon to start nuclear weapons testing required clarifications
Russian army about to trap Kiev's forces in Gulyaipole, Orekhovo — legislator
Sergey Yurchenko also noted that the Russian army is bypassing the enemy's heavily defended fortified areas
Demands that Russia freeze frontline not viable — Ukraine’s former PM
Nikolay Azarov recalled that Russia and the United States still maintain contacts on the Ukrainian settlement, citing the recent visit by Kirill Dmitriev to the United States
China, US reach consensus on resolution of key economic problems — Xi
According to Chinese President Xi Jinping, China and the United States can help each other to achieve success and mutual prosperity
Russian Defense Ministry gives details of ‘Alyosha’ tank crew battle in Zaporozhye Region
The ministry said that the tank crew under the command of Senior Lieutenant Rasim Baksikov came under massive artillery fire, in which the driver was wounded
China sucessfully launches Shenzhou-21 spacecraft — TV
According to China Central Television, "The crew is in good condition, and the launch was successful"
Putin permits Hong Kong-based Group to buy shares from Lukoil's Cypriot beneficiary
The decision was made in accordance with the decree "On the application of special economic measures in the financial and fuel and energy sectors in connection with the unfriendly actions of certain foreign states and international organizations"
China’s halt in rare earth exports forces US to negotiate — analyst
"By controlling the flow of these minerals, China effectively limits the West's ability to militarize and express its aggression against Russia," Janus Putkonen said
Countries test nuclear weapons using math models all the time — Shoigu
Russia’s Security Council Secretary noted that such tests are being conducted because all this requires constant attention and continuous improvement
Russia lodges strong protest with Japan over military drills near its territory — MFA
The ministry emphasized that such provocative military activity poses a potential threat to the security of Russia's Far Eastern borders
Trump says he is not considering strikes within Venezuela — agency
The US president said earlier that Washington planned to eliminate members of the drug cartels responsible for drug trafficking to the United States
Russian forces close to liberating city of Gulyaipole — regional lawmaker
Stepan Kuvachev noted that the Russian Armed Forces continued to work meticulously in its offensive operations, seeking to preserve the lives of both service members and civilians
Venezuela asks Russia, China, Iran for help in connection with US pressure — newspaper
According to The Washington Post, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro allegedly asked Russia to strengthen Venezuela's air defense systems, repair aviation equipment purchased from Moscow, and acquire missile weapons
Passenger traffic of Russian airlines down 2.6% in 9M 2025
The regulator informed earlier that the passenger traffic of Russian air carriers stood at 86.2 mln people in January - September 2024
Lukashenko confirms Oreshnik to go into combat duty in Belarus in December
The Belarusian leader recalled that peaceful agreements on the Ukrainian conflict had been reached in Minsk at some point, but opponents decided to take a deceitful approach, which resulted in the current situation
Belarus restricts movement of Lithuanian trucks on Belarusian-Lithuanian border
"This measure is a forced response to the unilateral actions of the Lithuanian side, which has repeatedly and without prior notice closed checkpoints on the Belarusian-Lithuanian section of the state border," the Belarusian government said
Russian forces significantly disrupt Ukrainian logistics in Pokrovskoye
According to a security official, the 11th Guards Army’s aircraft carried out airstrikes involving FAB glide bombs
Russia, China to launch joint ventures in construction, housing, utilities — official
These areas may be explored as part of the ‘Infrastructure for Life’ national project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said
Lebedev Pistol design smoother than Glock — creator
Characteristics like grip angle, how the gun fits in the hand and the strategic weight distribution make the weapon easy to handle for pros down to beginners
Congolese president to visit St. Petersburg — consul
A meeting with the governor of St. Petersburg, the business community of the city, and a speech at the Academic Council of the National Research University Higher School of Economics in St. Petersburg are planned, Jocelyn-Patrick Mandzela said
Deal on sale of Lukoil's foreign assets could be closed within one month — expert
Lukoil has a complex legal structure of its foreign assets ownership, Dmitry Kasatkin said, adding that the transaction will likely include refining and sales in the EU, as well as some exploration and production assets
Greater Eurasian Partnership to consolidate potentials of member states — Putin
The Russian president noted that "Eurasia is home to the main centers of economic growth, as well as key transport and trade routes"
Russian companies already making competitive robots — Ministry of Industry
The output of Russian industrial robots may be over 700 as of the end of this year, Minister Anton Alikhanov said earlier
Lukashenko says guided by his people’s interests in 'big deal' talks with US
The Belarusian leader said that US President Donald Trump behaves similarly
EU labels pragmatic politicians 'Kremlin agents' — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev noted that European right-wing conservatives are often called pro-Russian forces although they have nothing to do with Russia
Trade turnover between Russia, UAE growing to $6.6 bln in H1 2025
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov stressed that joint efforts created favorable conditions for development of the entire complex of Russia-UAE relations
Congresswoman Luna plans to hold conference of right-wing EU politicians in US
Anna Paulina Luna decided to host a conference in Washington
Zelensky resorts to force in pressuring opposition — media
Jamie Dettmer noted that the criminal case against former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and former Ukrenergo CEO Vladimir Kudritsky illustrates the growing pressure on those who disagree with Zelensky
EU to face problems if it decides to steal Russian assets — Russian Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the West understands that the theft of Russian state reserves will not go unanswered
Vilnius turns to ICAO, EC over unauthorized weather balloon flights
In the appeal to the EC, Vilnius asks to find means to stop the provocative actions
Mexico ready to host APEC summit in 2028 — minister
Marcelo Ebrard noted that the world is living through a period of profound global transformations, which is fraught with both uncertainty and new opportunities
Russia expands entry-ban list of officials from EU countries, institutions — MFA
The European Union’s hostile steps "cannot impact" Russia’s policy, the Foreign Ministry pointed out
Russian troops liberate seven communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 1,950 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 14 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Kiev fabricates laws to conceal its crimes — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on reports that Kiev is threatening foreign media outlets planning to travel to Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk
Lithuania to stop transit of Lukoil, Rosneft cargo to Kaliningrad region
The Lithuanian Railways stressed that it has no direct contacts with Lukoil and Rosneft, their products are transported through Lithuania by freight forwarding companies
Russia choosing convenient time for Russia-Arab summit — senior diplomat
On October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Arab League Council Chairman, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, agreed during a telephone conversation that it would be best to postpone the Russia-Arab summit, which was scheduled for October 15
Putin, Trump to definitely reach common ground, Musk's father sure
Errol Musk noted that the two presidents were "very similar sort of people"
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 80.98 rubles for November 1
The official yuan rate was set at 11.34 rubles, up five kopecks
Four people dead, 19 injured in accident in Russia’s Tula — local interior ministry branch
A tram, two passenger minibuses, and 2 passenger cars collided
Funds in Ukraine may run out by February 2026
In the current year alone, spending on military operations will reach $100-110 bln, a record sum that is equivalent to half of Ukraine’s GDP, The Economist writes
EU sanitary ware producers do not consider ban on exports to Russia funny — Dmitriev
The European Union banned supplies of lavatory pans, bidets, flushing cisterns and other sanitary ware as part of the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions
Ukraine seeks eternal conflict with Russia — opposition politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, in such a situation, Russia's only possible position is for Ukraine to become a demilitarized territory, "and if it cannot exist without a war with Russia, such a state should not exist"
Russia has no intentions of attacking NATO, EU member states — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov added that Moscow is ready to consolidate this position in future security guarantees for this part of Eurasia
Press review: Putin unveils new Russian weapons and Israel-Hamas strive to keep ceasefire
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 30th
Israeli special units launch raids into Lebanon ahead of potential ground incursion — WSJ
These raids involve entering Hezbollah’s tunnels located along the border, which, according to the sources, is "part of the broader effort by Israel to degrade Hezbollah’s capabilities along the border dividing Israel and Lebanon"
Two Ecuadorian coastal cities, not Galapagos may host US base — president
According to Daniel Noboa, if the constitution, which currently prohibits the establishment of foreign bases, is amended, the Manabi province or the Santa Elena province could be perfect for military installations
CIS Defense Ministries see strengthening armed forces as priority — Belousov
Russia's top defense official noted that the CIS Council of Defense Ministers meeting summarized the implementation of the military cooperation concept over the past five years and outlined promising plans for further cooperation
Russian cosmonauts install plasma injector on Nauka module — Roscosmos
Soon specialists also will clean an MLM porthole, the Ekran-M experiment equipment cassette will be replaced and the EMMI control panel will be transferred to the ERA remote manipulator
Press review: US eyes Venezuela ground op as Ukrainian militants grow active in Africa
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 27th
Gaza normalization possible only if Israel coerced into abiding by ceasefire — Erdogan
The Turkish president lauded the recent decision by a number of nations to recognize the State of Palestine as "very important"
RTS index in the red after official currency rates release
The regulator increased rates to 80.98 rubles for the dollar, 93.39 for the euro
Kiev slaps sanctions on employees of Orthodox media, companies from Russia, China, Iran
The first decree imposes sanctions against 14 individuals, while the second one targets 10 individuals and 31 companies
Switzerland joins additional measures in 18th EU sanctions package against Russia
The Swiss government has decided to tighten export restrictions on goods that "might strengthen Russian industry and contribute to Russia's military and technological enhancement"
Kalashnikov delivers KUB guided munitions to frontline ahead of schedule
In the course of the special military operation, the KUBs have successfully struck a variety of targets, including personnel, dugouts, strongholds, lightly armored vehicles, MLRS, self-propelled artillery, as well as dozens of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles
Sweden sponsors terrorists in person of Zelensky, Kiev regime — Russian Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova referred to a $10 billion deal to supply Ukraine with 100-150 Jas Gripen E fighter jets over 10-15 years
Russia adds International Center for Journalists to list of undesirable organizations
Ukrainian organizations Truth Hounds and Ideas for Change, as well as Germany’s Fund for Journalism in Exile were also added to the list
US Treasury introduces sanctions against Colombian president
US President Donald Trump said that Colombia and Mexico are being completely controlled by drug cartels
Unjust UNSC hampers settling global problems — Erdogan
"The future of humankind cannot depend on five counties, that is why we are saying that the world is larger than five," the Turkish president stated
Deputy OSCE envoy points to persecution of Russian speakers in Baltic States, Ukraine
Alexander Volgarev noted that national radicals and right-wing extremists, with the support of political elites, were waging a "war" on monuments dedicated to Soviet liberators
А-50 plane that was attacked never flew into Ukraine — Lukashenko
On Tuesday, Lukashenko announced an agent of Ukrainian special services and his accomplices had been detained in Belarus for their involvement in the sabotage attack on the A-50 aircraft at the Machulishchy airfield near Minsk
Kiev wants technogenic disaster to slow down Russian troops in Kharkov Region — MFA
Maria Zakharova highlighted that Ukrainian militants had acted under the same scenario when they had destroyed the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in June 2023
Hungarian PM Orban hopes meeting with Trump will bring closer Russia-US summit
The Hungarian premier noted that one of the key topics of the talks in Washington will be peace in Ukraine
Russian intelligence declassifies batch of documents related to Soviet atomic project
Among the materials handed over is a 14-page memorandum penned by Igor Kurchatov, which sheds light on the strategic decision-making behind uranium enrichment methods
Russian army destroys bridge across Volchya River near Pokrovskoye
The strike was carried out by a crew of the Russian Aerospace Forces using air-launched weapons
KUB kamikaze drones to operate in tandem with SKAT reconnaissance UAVs — Kalashnikov
The KUB guided munition is engineered to target both individual and group threats, including lightly armored vehicles within enemy tactical depths
All attempts to defeat Russia by force are doomed to failure — Shoigu
Russia’s history demonstrates that its enemies, with stubborn persistence, have repeatedly sought to divide Russia
Trump’s instructions to resume nuclear testing need explaining — Russian envoy
As Mikhail Ulyanov noted, the US president said that his decision had been motivated by other countries carrying out nuclear tests
Tunnel to Alaska unfeasible in this century — expert
To justify the project, significant freight traffic to both sides would have to take place, Alexander Shokhin noted
US identifies facilities in Venezuela for potential airstrikes — WSJ
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly said the country faces the most serious threat of invasion by the United States in a century
Kiev loses 1,420 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Near the settlement of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, units of the 6th Army continued tightening the encirclement of the Ukrainian battlegroup
Zelensky ignores Ukrainian soldiers trapped in 'encirclements,' says ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov added that even if Kiev wanted to retreat, it would be impossible now
US may attack Venezuela ‘within hours or days’ — newspaper
The planned attacks will target military facilities allegedly used by the Cartel de los Soles, which, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is headed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Kremlin declines to comment on FT story on alleged cancellation of Putin-Trump meeting
The newspaper alleged that the conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the summit’s preparations was "tense"
Three Argentinian mercenaries eliminated during their first assault near Sumy — paper
Three more Argentine mercenaries participated in the attack, two of them were seriously injured, Clarin reported
Venezuela thanks Russia for supporting its efforts in defense of sovereignty — minister
"Today, Russia and Venezuela are consolidating their positions as strategic allies and are ready to expand cooperation in key areas of development and mutual progress," Yvan Gil Pinto added
