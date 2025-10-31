Russian business mission presents prospects for cooperation in mining sector in India

NEW DELHI, October 31. /TASS/. Russian companies have participated in the International Mining, Equipment & Minerals Exhibition in Kolkata. More than 20 companies from Russia participated in the event, a representative of the Russian delegation told TASS.

The exhibition included a session titled Russian-Indian Industrial Cooperation. Participants from Russia introduced their Indian partners to technologies and developments successfully used in Russian mining operations, demonstrating the potential for improving mining efficiency in India. Special attention was also given to the topic of critical minerals.

"Russian companies, particularly in the mining equipment sector, are introducing various technologies and equipment that will undoubtedly be useful to the Indian mining industry, particularly in underground mining. I believe some of those technologies will also be used in coal mines," Binod Gupta, co-chair of the Russian-Indian forum, Executive Director (Mining) at Hindustan Copper, said in his welcoming speech.

"Such meetings between Russian and Indian entrepreneurs help to examine in detail the opportunities that exist between businesses in the two countries for the development of bilateral trade," Bharat Gandhi, Chairman of the SRB group of companies, said.

Following the discussions, entrepreneurs from the two countries agreed to continue their cooperation, Andrey Podchufarov, one of the roundtable's organizers from Russia, a consultant in the economic department of Russia’s Trade Mission in India, told TASS. "We have outlined concrete steps for developing a number of joint projects and will work to ensure that the agreements reached between participants in both countries are translated into practical implementation, including those noted within the framework of the working group on modernization and cooperation in the area of industry of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation," he said.

Representatives of Russia's largest financial institutions actively participated in the meeting, having presented mechanisms for using national currencies, the ruble and the rupee, in mutual settlements to Indian entrepreneurs. They spoke in detail about available payment and insurance channels for major trade deals and joint Russian-Indian industrial projects.