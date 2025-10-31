Trade in agricultural products between Russia, China up by 15% year-to-date — ministry

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The volume of mutual supplies of agricultural products between Russia and China increased by 15% in January-September 2025, the Russian Agriculture Ministry reported following Minister Oksana Lut’s talks with Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Jun during a working visit to China.

"China is Russia's most important partner in agriculture. In the first nine months of this year, mutual agricultural supplies between the two countries increased by 15%, including a 10% rise in exports of domestic products. Our producers mainly supply sunflower and rapeseed oils, crustaceans and frozen fish, meat and other products to China," the report said.

During the talks, Lut emphasized the importance of working together to ensure transparent and unimpeded conditions for agricultural trade, and to build reliable supply chains for agricultural products. To this end, work is continuing to open access to supplies to China of a wider range of animal and plant products, the ministry noted.

"We are interested in further increasing trade turnover and are prepared to significantly boost our exports to China. Russia can offer a wide range of internationally recognized products to Chinese consumers. Our products meet the strictest quality and food safety standards. I am confident that they will help diversify China's food market and meet growing consumer demand," Lut was quoted as saying.

She also noted good prospects for cooperation in the areas of animal and plant breeding and genetics, industrial biotechnology, strengthening interaction in the digitalization of the agro-industrial complex, sharing experiences in rural development and restoration and improvement of soil fertility, and in other areas.

The Russian official expressed confidence that joint efforts in scientific and technical cooperation will lead to mutually beneficial results and strengthen food security in Russia and China, the ministry noted.