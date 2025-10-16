Russia plans to strengthen its position as a global energy leader — Putin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia plans to strengthen its position as a global energy leader and develop partnerships to create a sustainable global energy model for the benefit of future generations, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"It is especially important to effectively manage resource production and reserves, ensure the technological and environmental development of the industry in order to supply the domestic market, achieve national development goals, and fulfill external agreements. We have done this consistently, and will certainly continue to do so. This is one of our ultimate priorities. Understanding these tasks and challenges, Russia intends to strengthen its position as a global energy leader and develop partnerships to build a fair and sustainable global energy model for the benefit of future generations," the president said.

The head of state noted that Russian Energy Week will play a role in this work.

"I do hope that holding Russian Energy Week will make a significant contribution to this joint work of ours. I wish the forum's participants and guests success and all the very best," the president said.

The 8th International Forum Russian Energy Week is underway in Moscow from October 15 to 17 at two venues: the Manege Central Exhibition Hall will host the main discussions, and the Gostiny Dvor will host an exhibition of technologies and equipment for the fuel and energy sector. The central theme of REW 2025 is "Creating the Energy of the Future Together." TASS is the forum's media partner.