Platinum price at NYMEX climb above $1,700 per ounce — market data

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Platinum futures with delivery in January 2026 hit $1,700 per Troy ounce at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), for the first time since February 18, 2013, according to market data.

The precious metal prices increased to $1,709.6 per Troy ounce (up 3.36%). The platinum prices soared by 87.42% year-to-date and by 5.99% from the start of October.

Palladium prices at NYMEX also had an uptick by 7.15% to $1,483.2 per Troy ounce, reaching the level of May 23, 2023. The price of this precious metal surged by 63.06% from early 2025 and by 15,72% from the start of October.