Russia’s exports of agricultural products to Africa exceed $2.8 bln in January-August

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian agricultural exports to African countries in January-August 2025 totaled nearly 11 million tons, exceeding $2.8 billion, the federal center Agroexport told TASS.

"In the first eight months of 2025, Russia shipped nearly 11 million tons of agricultural products to African countries, worth over $2.8 billion. And, surprisingly, wheat is far from the only product the continent is interested in," the report stated.

In the reporting period, approximately 500 tons of Russian finished meat products were shipped to African countries to the tune of over $660,000. Whey exports increased almost 13-fold in volume terms reaching over 1,300 tons, which is almost $1 million in monetary terms.

From January to August 2025, Russia also shipped approximately 50 tons of frozen crab to Tunisia, which is almost $2 million in monetary terms. Russian ice cream shipments to Senegal during this period totaled almost 180 tons, which is $450,000 in monetary terms.