Russian oil important component of global energy balance — S&P

DUBAI, October 6. /TASS/. The Russian oil remains an important component of the global energy balance and further sanctions on Russia will provoke the rise in hydrocarbon prices and inflation, Dave Ernsberger, the co-chairman of S&P Global Commodity Insights, told TASS in an interview.

"Russian oil flowing to the global energy market is a really important component of the global energy mix. Russia is a huge producer, right? It's the third biggest producer in the world, after the US and Saudi Arabia, if you were, if you see, if someone significantly reduces the amount of Russian oil in the market, that will bring the prices up, right? So the net effect would be that energy prices would go up, oil prices would go up, and that would create inflation, the American analyst said on the sidelines of the Energy Markets Forum held in Fujairah.

US President Donald Trump repeatedly left open the possibility of introducing new sanctions against the Russian energy sector.