Diversification of Russian economy is main task, Putin says

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. The main task for the Russian economy is its diversification, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Russia managed to change main trade and economic partners and structure logistics in a new way to work with them, and also to build up the system of payments, Putin said. However, such measures are not enough for further economic development in the modern world, he stressed.

"We should now pay attention to solving other issues, and further diversification of our economy is the main one among them," the president said.

The economy must become more modern, with greater high-tech focus and higher productivity, he added.