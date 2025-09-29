CIS states are creating a single economic space — Kyrgyz Prime Minister

BISHKEK, September 29. /TASS/. The CIS countries have intensified mutual cooperation and are currently in the process of creating a single economic space, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev said in Minsk at a meeting of Prime Ministers of the CIS countries.

"The Commonwealth is in a phase of active development, stepping up business activity and expanding the horizons of mutually beneficial cooperation, forming a single economic space," Kasymaliev said as quoted by the press service of the Kyrgyz government.

According to the head of the Cabinet, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover with CIS countries reached $2.73 billion from January to June of this year. Exports totaled $602.1 million, while imports totaled $2,132.6 million.

Kasymaliev assured that Kyrgyzstan supports deepening cooperation in a number of priority areas, including the development of multimodal transport corridors, simplification of trade procedures, the creation of joint ventures, and the promotion of e-commerce.

According to the Kyrgyz Prime Minister, based on last year's results, the CIS countries' combined GDP accounted for 4.4% of global GDP, and mutual trade volume reached $7 billion in the first half of 2025.

"The Prime Minister noted that this year, CIS member states are widely celebrating the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Throughout the year, a number of commemorative events and memorial activities were organized, and important statements were adopted at the global and regional levels, thereby reaffirming a unified and unwavering position regarding its historical significance," the Kyrgyz government’s press service said in a statement. The CIS countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.