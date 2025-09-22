Chanel files three trademark applications in Russia

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Chanel filed three trademark applications with the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) to register the following trademarks - Chanel Bois Des Iles, Chanel Boy, and Chanel Comete, TASS found out.

According to Rospatent data, the applications were filed in September 2025 from Switzerland. The trademarks are registered under one class of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS) - perfume and eau de toilette.

The Russian watchdog received applications for Chanel Bois Des Iles, Chanel Boy, and Chanel Comete trademarks on September 19, 11, and 5, respectively.