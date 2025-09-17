Russian fishermen harvest over 3.6 mln tons of aquatic biological resources in 2025

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The catch of aquatic biological resources in Russia has exceeded 3.6 mln tons since the start of 2025, the Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) reported.

"According to data from the Fisheries Monitoring and Communications System Center, the total catch of aquatic biological resources by all Russian operators amounted to 3.654 mln tons," the report said.

Of this total, 2.8 mln tons were harvested in the Far Eastern basin, 257,200 tons in the Northern basin, 55,200 tons in the Western basin, 32,900 tons in the Azov-Black Sea basin, and 52,000 tons in the Volga-Caspian basin.

In the exclusive economic zones of foreign states, in convention areas, and in the open sections of the World Ocean, the Russian fleet harvested 401,500 tons, representing a 10.4% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

The total catch of aquatic biological resources in Russia for 2024 exceeded 4.9 mln tons. In 2025, the catch is expected to reach approximately 5 mln tons.