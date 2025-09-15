Visa-free China to fuel small business growth — deputy

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The new visa-free regime with China will spur the growth of exports, logistics and IT projects, and ensure easier access to its marketplaces for Russian small and medium-sized businesses, Alfiya Kogogina, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on SMEs, coordinator of the United Russia federal party project Entrepreneurship, said.

"Today, China has introduced a visa-free regime for Russians. Right now, it's in a pilot mode – for a year and with a short 30-day stay period. But it can already be assumed that this step will seriously integrate the business communities of the two countries," she said.

According to Kogogina, small and medium-sized businesses, as the most flexible segment of the economy, will be the primary benefactors.

"What does the visa-free regime with China do for SMEs? Direct negotiations with partners: meet in person, attend exhibitions and promptly conclude contracts. The growth of exports and logistics projects: it will be easier to study the Chinese market, analyze demand and competitors on the spot, which is crucial for a successful launch of export operations. Lower operating costs: savings on visas, intermediaries, and arranging transactions," she listed.

Besides, the visa-free regime will spur e-commerce development: simplification of access to Chinese marketplaces and direct supplies of goods, as well as the development of educational and IT projects, Kogogina added.

"The mutual simplification of the visa regime between Russia and China will inevitably lead to a greater tourist flow in both directions. And these are huge opportunities for SMEs in the service sector. There will be an increased need for interpreters, event management, transfers, and accommodation facilities. Russian shops, souvenir shops, and restaurants will receive an additional stream of customers. We are preparing our response! As Russian President Vladimir Putin assured during the EEF: ‘Of course, Russia will respond to this friendly act in a mirror manner. We will do the same,’ the deputy said. The task for SMEs in the coming months is to take advantage of these opportunities, the world's largest market is open, the parliamentarian said.

The visa-free regime for Russians traveling to China entered into force on September 15. Russians with a regular passport for foreign travel will be able to visit the country without a visa for up to 30 days.