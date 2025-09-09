Russia's 2026 oil and gas revenues will be based on an oil price of $59 — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia's oil and gas budget revenues for 2026 will be based on an average oil price of $59 per barrel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on the air of RBC radio.

"We see that analysts are saying that in the medium term, Brent will cost somewhere around $60-65 per barrel. Today, we have discounts to the Brent brand, so it seems to me that the forecast made by the Economic Development Ministry for the price of oil is quite balanced, $59 [per barrel], somewhere around $60 in the following years," Siluanov said.

He stressed that the draft federal budget for 2026-2028 will be formed "according to the principles and rules that are prescribed by law."

"The Central Bank very closely monitors the budget deficit, what contribution the budget makes to monetary policy. We know that banks and the budget form the money supply. Therefore, the smaller our budget deficit, the more opportunities for loans from commercial banks. The smaller our budget deficit, the softer the monetary policy can be," Siluanov stated.