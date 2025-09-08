Growing interest in Transarctic Corridor may favor Yakutia port construction — governor

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. The growing interest from Russian and foreign companies in the Transarctic Transport Corridor, about which Russia's President Vladimir Putin spoke at the Eastern Economic Forum, could accelerate construction of a deep-water port in Yakutia, the region's Governor Aisen Nikolaev told TASS.

"Of course, the Transarctic Transport Corridor should have available marine infrastructures for safe navigation and communication between the largest rivers and the Northern Sea Route. Only the Tiksi-Naiba area, where the port is to be built, may play the role of a deep-sea port, which ensures, among other things, trouble-free operation of the Northern Sea Route between Dixon and Pevek," the governor said.

In 2024, during the Eastern Economic Forum, Yakutia and the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic signed an agreement on construction of the Naiba seaport. Tiksi has been put on the list of the Russian Arctic's backbone settlements. Tiksi is Russia's northernmost seaport.

