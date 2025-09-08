Alrosa maintains production plan this year — CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Alrosa maintains its production plan for this year, Chief Executive Officer of Russia's largest diamond mining company Pavel Marinychev said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Our production targets remain in place," he said.

The company's diamond mining plan for the first half of the year was fulfilled with an excess of 3%, the chief executive added. "We expect the production volume to meet the target by the end of the year," he said. Earlier reports said that Alrosa's target diamond production volume for 2025 totaled 29 mln carats.

Alrosa operates in Russia’s Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and Arkhangelsk Region. The company is engaged in exploration, mining, sales, and cutting of rough diamonds.

Russia owns 33.03% of the company’s shares, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) holds 25%, and the administrations of the districts (uluses) within which the company operates control 8%. Approximately 34% of the company’s shares are in free float.

