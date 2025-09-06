Akkuyu NPP helps Turkey enter new era of nuclear power — energy minister

ANKARA, September 6. /TASS/. The comprehensive efforts under the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) project mark a remarkable milestone for Turkey's technological advancement and herald a new era in the nation's nuclear energy journey, stated Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

"Turkey has made remarkable strides in its nearly 70-year pursuit of nuclear energy, with the most significant progress occurring over the past 15 years," Bayraktar remarked. He highlighted that the initiative began with the Akkuyu NPP project, encompassing an educational phase where students traveled to Russia and other countries to earn bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees, as well as the construction of the plant itself. These efforts collectively represent a major breakthrough in Turkey's nuclear sector.

Addressing finalists of the nuclear energy technology competition held during the Teknofest aviation industry festival in Istanbul, Bayraktar emphasized the growing energy demands. "Given the increasing consumption of electricity, Turkey needs to develop at least 15,000 megawatts of nuclear capacity, including 5,000 megawatts from small modular reactors," he explained.

He further elaborated, "We require a minimum of 12 large nuclear reactors across Akkuyu, Sinop, and Thrace. Additionally, as outlined in our energy strategy, the deployment of small modular reactors is crucial." Bayraktar underscored the importance of domestic capability to develop and construct these smaller reactors independently.

Forecasts indicate that Turkey's electricity demand will grow by approximately 3.5% annually until 2035, with a subsequent increase exceeding 5% annually between 2035 and 2055. To meet this rising need, the country will require around 1,050 terawatt-hours of electricity, he added.

The minister concluded by highlighting Turkey's significant energy import bill, noting that the nation currently spends between $70 billion and $90 billion annually on imported.