Russia managed to develop its own innovative turbines — Putin

SAMARA, September 5. /TASS/. Russia has managed to develop its own innovative turbines for the energy sector, despite the sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Amid the sanction restrictions, we have managed to develop a range of innovative engines for the energy sector in a short period of time. They are actively used, including in the gas transportation infrastructure. This is a very important topic in light of our ambitious plans for the development of gas infrastructure in Russian regions and new export routes, including the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline," he said at a meeting on engine-building.

According to the president, Russian has good developments in this area. "A [mass produced gas-turbine high-efficiency] GTD-110M engines, which has just been demonstrated, is no inferior to foreign-made analogues, moreover, it is even superior in terms of some parameters. This engine is in high demand in the domestic energy sector. We need to expand its production," Putin stressed.