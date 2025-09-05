PD-8 engines for Superjet meet best international standards — Putin

SAMARA, September 5. /TASS/. Russia has completed the import substitution of engines for the Ansat multipurpose helicopter and Superjet aircraft, they meet the best international standards, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on engine construction.

"This year, the import substitution of engines on Ansat helicopters and Sukhoi Superjet aircraft has been completed. Accordingly, the latest VK-650V gas turbine engines and PD-8 turbojet engines have been installed there, which meet the best international standards," the head of state said.

According to him, the positive dynamics in the industry "creates conditions for strengthening the country's industrial and technological sovereignty, for the upgrading of transport, energy, in general, for economic growth and the achievement of national development goals, and, of course, for the further rhythmic work of industry enterprises and their numerous related industries throughout the country, along the entire chain of cooperation."

Putin thanked the UEC holding's workers for their results and contribution to strengthening Russia's industrial and defense potential.

The PD-8 twin-circuit turbofan engine with a thrust of eight tons for the Superjet passenger aircraft and the Be-200 amphibious aircraft was created using new Russian materials and advanced technologies. The UEC enterprises cooperated widely in the work, and the experience of creating the PD-14 engine was actively used.