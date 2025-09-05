Engine industry has civil, defense significance for Russia, Putin says

SAMARA, September 5. /TASS/. Engine building is a strategic industry that is important for Russia both from the point of view of the civil and defense industries, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on engine construction.

"I would like to see how implementation of the key programs for the development and production of engines is progressing - as I have already noted, a strategic industry with both civilian and defense significance," the president said.

"I mean passenger, transport, combat aviation, space exploration, equipment, power plants for the fuel and energy complex," he said.

Putin also said that the guidelines and roadmaps for the development of the industry set out in the strategic documents should be strictly observed.