Russia becomes only country to produce aircraft all on its own — deputy PM

SAMARA, September 5. /TASS/. Russia has become the only country in the world that manufactures all aircraft components, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

"It's true. I confirm that this is exactly the case," he said, when asked whether Russia has become the only country in the world that produces all components for aircraft on its own.

He said there are no other countries where absolutely all components are manufactured.

"It was a necessary measure, it was not our desire. We were interested in international cooperation, which was actually the basis of the Sukhoi Superjet, back in the early 2000s. And at the second stage, including the MS-21 mainline, it was also built in cooperation with foreign partners, but with a large percentage of Russian participation. The entire instrument component, all the maths were of Russian design, and the units and devices were used, including foreign production," he said.