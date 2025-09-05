Russia's international reserves increase 1.17% to $689 billion in August — central bank

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves amounted to $689.458 billion as of September 1, 2025, which is 1.17%, or $7.969 billion more than at the beginning of August, the central bank said in a statement.

As of September 1, 2024, Russia's international reserves stood at $613.715 billion.

In August 2025, foreign exchange reserves increased by 0.35% to $434.486 billion, while the value of monetary gold in reserves increased by 2.6% to $254.971 billion.

International reserves, which are highly liquid foreign assets held by the Bank of Russia and the government, consist of foreign currency, special drawing rights, a reserve position with the IMF, and monetary gold.

After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves, all operations related to the management of reserves and assets of the central bank, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf of or on behalf of the central bank, were banned.