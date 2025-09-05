ATV manufacturer plans to make up to 400 Arctic buses by 2030

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Zvezda, the manufacturer of amphibious all-terrain vehicles, plans to produce up to 400 Arctic buses to serve routes between settlements and tourist routes, the company's consultant, professor of the Moscow Automobile and Road State Technical University (MADI), head of the Northern Forum's working group on transport and logistics, Nadezhda Filippova told TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"As for production forecast for up to 2030, I think about 30 Arctic buses will be ordered in 2026, 50-70 - in 2027, and about 100 in the following years. So, we expect to produce about 350-400 buses by 2030," she said.

Earlier this year, the company has made the item of a comfortable Arctic bus with 24 seats for inter-settlement and tourist transportation. In the future, the company plans to make an Arctic ambulance all-terrain vehicle modification, and motor-homes for the peoples of the Far North.

Over the first year of work, the company has developed new models with passenger, cargo-and-passenger and cargo body versions, and got ready to make 50-70 all-terrain vehicles a year.

Zvezda began developing amphibious all-terrain vehicles in 2010 under a federal program of the Ministry of Education and Science. Small-scale production began in 2020. So far, the company has made more than 30 modifications. All-terrain vehicles are operated in the Krasnoyarsk, Yamal and Chukotka Regions. They were successfully tested during expeditions of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in 2023 and 2025, of the Ministry of Defense in 2022, and in 2023 passed trial operation with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

