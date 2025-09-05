Some 7,300 people take part in EEF 2025 — Deputy PM Trutnev

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Some 7,300 people took part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev told a briefing.

"Some 7,300 people including 1, 400 media representatives [took part in the Forum]. Some 283 agreements have been signed for a total of 6.04 trillion rubles by now, which is significantly higher than the previous volume of signed agreements," he said.

The agreement between the government of the Buryatia Region and the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation on cooperation within the framework of pre-project activities for the development of the construction of the Moksky hydroelectric complex, which is among the largest deals signed, is worth 1.1 trillion rubles ($13.5 bln). Moreover, the Khabarovsk Region and Milkan LLC signed an agreement on the construction of a mine and processing plant at an iron ore deposit in the Tuguro-Chumikansky District in the north of the Khabarovsk Region, with investments totaling 650 bln rubles ($7.9 bln).

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.