Raw materials to be mainly carried over Northern Sea Route in next 10-15 years

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Project on transportation of mineral resources will constitute the basis of economic loading of the Northern Sea Route in ten-fifteen years to come, CEO of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The mathematical estimation and the model are based thus far in the first instance on development of projects of Rosneft, Lukoil and Norilsk Nickel. Exactly these projects will be the economic base of all processes underway at the Northern Sea Route as the basis of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor (TTC) for coming decades, or may be a decade and a half," he said.

Postponement of developing Arctic projects is premature because they provide for the workload of the icebreaking fleet in particular, Likhachev said. The number of container transportation voyages is growing on the Northern Sea Route, he added. Fourteen such voyages were made last year and their growth to twenty is forecast by Rosatom in 2025.