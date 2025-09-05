Russia’s grain harvest reaches 100 mln tons year-to-date

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s grain harvest has reached 100 mln tons since the beginning of 2025, which is 7 mln tons higher than in the same period last year, the Agriculture Ministry reported.

"The harvesting campaign in Russia is in its active phase. To date, 100 mln tons of grain of the new crop have already been collected. This is 7 mln tons more than on the same date last year. About 30 mln hectares, or 65% of all areas, have been threshed," the report said.

Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said earlier that the country’s grain harvest was expected at 135 mln tonnes in 2025, including 88-90 mln tonnes of wheat.

In 2024, Russia’s grain harvest totaled almost 130 mln tonnes.