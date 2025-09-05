No one in world has LNG technologies like Russia — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. No one else in the world has such technologies for liquefying natural gas that have been developed by the Russian company Novatek, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"When we talk about mineral resources, there is a primitive understanding that a hole was drilled, oil started flowing, and the same thing with gas. Here sits Mr. [Novatek board chairman Leonid] Mikhelson, he knows what liquefied natural gas is. The technologies he has achieved do not exist in the world. This is a high-tech sphere," Putin said.

The same applies to the gas sector, he noted, adding that Gazprom's cooperation with Chinese friends and partners is not limited to supplies. "They have a so-called strategic partnership, which consists of people working together on high-tech areas, including gas. And there is a lot to work on there. A large number of high-tech solutions must be implemented there to make sure that all this is effective and as profitable as possible for both those who supply and those who buy," Putin said.

