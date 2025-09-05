Bank of Russia rated high in international financial community — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is rated high in the international financial community, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"By the way, the Central Bank [of Russia] is highly regarded in the international financial community. I know this firsthand," he said.

The regulator’s current policy is being carried out "purposefully, specifically," Putin noted. "We had 4.3% GDP growth two years ago, and 4.4% last year. Inflation has grown. We need to solve macroeconomic problems. And for this we need to ensure such a soft, calm landing of the economy in order to ensure macroeconomic indicators, slow down growth of prices," he said.

Putin disagreed with the idea that Russia is experiencing technical stagnation of the economy. When asked whether he agreed with assessments by Sberbank CEO Herman Gref that the country's economy is in a state of technical stagnation, Putin said: "No. He knows, we are in constant contact with him. He is a participant in many meetings that are held, including mine, with the government, with the Central Bank," the president said.

"Some members of the government have the same opinion, connected with the fact that the Central Bank keeps the rate high, and it keeps it high in order to fight inflation. <…>. The goal is to have prices fall not only in stores, but also among economic participants," Putin said.

