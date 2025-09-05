Russia needs to stimulate demand for rare earth metals at production facilities — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. It is necessary to encourage demand for rare earth metals at new production facilities in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said, adding that it is also necessary to introduce technologies for processing and enrichment of ores of those metals.

"It is necessary to implement advanced technologies for enriching rare and rare earth metal ores and processing them, and, of course, to stimulate demand for them within Russia at new production facilities," he said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.