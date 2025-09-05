EEF is driving force in economic cooperation — Lao PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is an important driving force in promoting international economic cooperation, Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I am absolutely confident that this forum at present is an important driving force in promoting cooperation in the sphere of economy, social development, and also cultural interaction," he said.

The government of Laos is considering an opportunity of launching marine and railroad corridors to Russia via China and Vietnam, the prime minister noted.

"We have no access to the sea but we have an agreement with Vietnam, making it possible for us to reach both China and Russia," he added.