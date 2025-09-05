Putin rejects risk of Russia falling into 'commodity loophole'

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia faces no danger of finding itself in a "commodity loophole," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Friday.

"There is no such loophole and there are no such threats," the president said. "And investing in minerals production is not a problem that our partners encounter. It is a problem facing us," he added.

Putin called for creating conditions for the development of innovative economic sectors. "And let me assure you that our partners will be happy to invest in those promising enterprises, the implementation of which would benefit them," he emphasized.

The Russian leader recalled that exactly these issues were discussed during his visit to China. "We raised these issues with our friends and partners in Beijing, and we must further extend our work into high-tech sectors of the economy," Putin stated. "Only this is the future of our economies and our countries, and only this may ensure our joint success. This applies to the Far Eastern region, too," he concluded.