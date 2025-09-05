Putin orders to approve long-term development strategy for Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to approve the long-term development strategy of the Far Eastern Federal District by 2036.

"The systemic and comprehensive approach is important, the ability to look forward, see prospects, set major tasks and estimate plans for their development, therefore I request the government in conclusion of this forum to approve the long-term development strategy of the Far Eastern Federal District by 2036," the head of state said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). "I request to do this within one year," he stressed.

The Far East of Russia and the Asia-Pacific Region in general is the territory of dynamic changes and turbid development, Putin noted. "We should maintain the high pace of positive changes, improve the infrastructure of the national economy, increase the technology capability of all the spheres and more efficiently use resource, production, logistics and scientific potentials boasted by our Far Eastern regions and the country on the whole," the president added.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.