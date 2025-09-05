Putin invites partners to international advance development territories

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited all the interested partners of Russia to take part in the activities of the international advance development territories (ADT) in the Far East.

"Regulatory framework has already been completed and international ADTs will start functioning since January 1, 2026 in the Trans-Baikal Region, the Amur region, the Khabarovsk Region and the Primorsky Region. We invite all our interested partners to take advantage of this new opportunity," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Investors have the right for "longer" income tax benefits and unchanging conditions of work for the period up to fifteen years within the framework of international ADTs, along with the individual approach and support for each investor, including foreign companies, the Russian leader added.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.