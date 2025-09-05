Russian financial authorities acting professionally — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian financial authorities, the government and the Central Bank are acting professionally, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Russian financial authorities, the Russian government and the Central Bank behave themselves professionally. We always proceeded from the stable macroeconomic policy being the basic condition for development of the Russian economy and hence the social sphere," the president said.

The authorities were implementing it for many years, which provided the positive effect eventually, Putin noted. "This created conditions for going forward. I am confident it will be so this time," he stressed.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity."