Bridge between Russia, North Korea to open next year — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. A bridge between Russia and North Korea will be completed in 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"There are also projects to build new bridges, including the one leading to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea across the Tumannaya River which is slated to launch next year," the Russian head of state said.

Putin noted that transport bridges to China, between Nizhneleninskoye and Tongjiang and Blagoveshchensk and Heihe, have already been constructed in the region. He also highlighted the necessity to develop transport and logistics centers near these bridges in order to maximize their capacity.

