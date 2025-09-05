Russia, China working to simplify card payment systems — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia and China are working together for tourists to have less problems with card payments amid the situation with sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We understand pretty well that there is a need to achieve that citizens making tourist trips have less problems [with payments]. Certainly, there is an opportunity to use our Mir card, Chinese instruments of this kind, which goes without saying. These instruments can be combined, cards of third countries may be used," the president said.

Chiefs of financial institutions are in dialogue and discussions with each other, Putin noted. "I am confident the solution will be in place," he added.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.