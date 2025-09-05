Putin orders to create conditions for broad use of drones in Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Conditions are required to be created for a broad use of unmanned technologies in the Far East, including on agricultural lands, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"An experimental legal regime is already effective in Sakhalin. It makes possible to test drone technologies at an accelerated pace. I ask the government to create conditions for their broad use in agricultural lands, in environment protection and nature management, at production and logistical sites," the president said.

"The life requires" using drones in regions of the Far East, the head of state noted. "For example, we have wildfires occurring at distances of hundreds of kilometers from centers that can respond to such fires. Drones can exactly be used there," Putin added.

