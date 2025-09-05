Far East should become Russia's leading region in digital development — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Far East should become Russia's leading region in digital development, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The Far East should become a leading region of Russia’s digital development, especially in the field of data circulation, of course, considering the requirements for confidentiality and security of such transactions," he said.

In order to develop and master technologies and set up modern production facilities by 2030, "at least 100 industrial business and technology parks with necessary sites and communications" will be opened in Russia, Putin said.

He also noted that to encourage the development of domestic production, conditions are needed for a wider use of so-called offset contracts, when an investor puts money into new factories, workshops, and enterprises under guaranteed orders from the state.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories.