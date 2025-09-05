Russian stock market rises at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian stock market shows gains in its leading indices at the start of the main trading session on Friday, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose 0.66% to 2,892.7 points, while the RTS index also increased 0.66% to 1,120.9 points. The yuan opened trading at 11.376 rubles, up 0.03 rubles from the previous session’s close.

By 10:16 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index’s growth slightly slowed to 2,891.51 points (+0.62%), with the RTS index at 1,120.43 points (+0.62%). At the same time, the yuan’s advance accelerated, reaching 11.397 rubles (+0.051 rubles).