Development of direct air links to further boost ties with North Korea, Putin believes

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the development of direct air links will help strengthen ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

"I would like to highlight significant developments, such as the resumption of flights between Vladivostok and Pyongyang following the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the launch of direct flights between the capitals of Russia and North Korea. The first flight on this route took place in late July, and a month earlier, direct train service between Moscow and Pyongyang was resumed. I am confident that these initiatives will further bring our countries closer together and foster stronger relations," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Russian leader also highlighted an initiative by the VEB.RF corporation. "Master plans have been prepared for the development of 12 new all-season resorts in the Primorsky Region, Sakhalin, and Kamchatka. These projects will allow us to nearly double the number of tourists visiting these regions over the next 10 years," Putin said.