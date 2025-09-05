Russia, China working on mutual settlements — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are working together on the system of mutual settlements, which requires further improvement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"As for tourist trips, yes, the payment system requires additional improvement. We are working hard on this, financial institutions are working, at the highest level and on a commercial basis," he said.

This situation is due to the need to respect the interests of financial institutions that are under certain sanctions pressure, Putin noted.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.