Putin says European companies left Russia at a loss, want to return

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Many European companies left Russia for political reasons at a loss for themselves, but they would like to return and are waiting for restrictions to ease, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"For political reasons, many European companies left with losses for themselves. But we know, we have contacts, many are waiting impatiently for political restrictions to fall away, and would like to return at any moment," he said.

Russia has never refused "to cooperate with those who want to work" with it, Putin stressed. "I just don't want to put anyone in a difficult, awkward position now. Companies from some countries that, politically, based on the current situation, seem to have problems, have not left our market. But they are working, they haven't gone anywhere. And what's more, they want to expand cooperation," he said.

"Those willing can always come back, but based on the conditions that are developing at the moment," Putin concluded.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.